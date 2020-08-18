Busan Biennale Tickets Now on Sale

Tickets for the 2020 Busan Biennale, an event where world-class artworks are exhibited, are on sale.

This year’s event runs from September 5th to November 8th at the Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Yeongdo Exhibition Center, and around Jungang-dong.

Advance reservations must be made this year, as tickets will be limited each day due to COVID-19 precautions. Tickets can be found on the YES24 website or through the SUMBank app through Busan Bank and picked up on the day of the event.

Tickets are 12,000 won for adults, 6,000 won for students, and 4,000 won for children, and a 25% discount is available if bought before September 4th.

Visitors to the exhibition must wear masks and audio tours are available through your smartphone which you need to bring your own headphones to listen too.

This year’s exhibition runs 65 days under the theme “Words at an Exhibition–an exhibition in ten chapters and five poems”.