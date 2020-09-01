Busan Biennale Will Open Online After Social Distancing Measures Cancel Opening

Busan Biennale will open online after deciding to cancel its opening ceremonies scheduled for this weekend after social distancing measures were extended in the city.

The opening ceremony is scheduled to be broadcast live on YouTube while exhibition director Jacob Fabrizius will present an “Online Exhibition Tour”.

A 3D online exhibition tour is also in the works once the installation of the displays are finished.

Under this year’s theme “Words at an Exhibition–an exhibition in ten chapters and five poems”, the exhibition is set to last from September 5 – November 8, 2020.