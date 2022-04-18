Dine & DrinkBusan Bites

Busan Bites: Chipotle-Style Meals at Cactus Mexican Grill in KSU

Haps Staff

For those who may miss a Chipotle-style dining experience back home, Cactus in the Kyungsung University district comes close with its similar style of a “build your own burrito” experience.

You can choose from a burrito, burrito bowl, or taco, and then build away to your palate’s content.

The base can include white rice, brown rice, black or black pinto beans, and fried veggies.

You can then choose from chicken, pork, spicy bulgogi, or shrimp as your protein base before moving on to four (tomato, corn, hot, green) types of salsa and then adding sour cream, cheese, lettuce, or for an additional fee, guacamole.

For extras, they have quesadillas, cheese nachos, tortilla chips, and dipping sauces available.

With meals ranging from 7,900 won to 10,900 won and quesadillas for 7,900 won, it’s a great option for an affordable, quick meal.

They are open from Tuesday to Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

First Phase of Waterfront Park at Busan North Port to Open in the Middle of Next Month

Five Additional International Flights Confirmed For Next Month From Gimhae Airport

Sancheong-gun Deokyangjeon Chunhyang Grand Festival Held

Joseon Tongsinsa Korea-Japan Cultural Exchange Festival 2022 Returning Next Month

Busan International Short Film Festival Unveils its 2022 Program and Schedule

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Busan
clear sky
12 ° C
12 °
12 °
50 %
2.1kmh
0 %
Mon
15 °
Tue
19 °
Wed
19 °
Thu
17 °
Fri
18 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 