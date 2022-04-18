Busan Bites: Chipotle-Style Meals at Cactus Mexican Grill in KSU

For those who may miss a Chipotle-style dining experience back home, Cactus in the Kyungsung University district comes close with its similar style of a “build your own burrito” experience.

You can choose from a burrito, burrito bowl, or taco, and then build away to your palate’s content.

The base can include white rice, brown rice, black or black pinto beans, and fried veggies.

You can then choose from chicken, pork, spicy bulgogi, or shrimp as your protein base before moving on to four (tomato, corn, hot, green) types of salsa and then adding sour cream, cheese, lettuce, or for an additional fee, guacamole.

For extras, they have quesadillas, cheese nachos, tortilla chips, and dipping sauces available.

With meals ranging from 7,900 won to 10,900 won and quesadillas for 7,900 won, it’s a great option for an affordable, quick meal.

They are open from Tuesday to Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.