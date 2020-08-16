Dine & Drink

Busan Bites: Cold Summer Noodles at Gukje Milmyeon

Dynamic Busan Staff

Tourist attractions can often generate large crowds of people on reputation alone. For Gukje Milmyeon, however, it’s all about the taste.

Located near Busan National University of Education, Gukje Milmyeon often features a line of folks waiting to get inside. It’s worth the wait.

Here, a serving of noodles, served with or without broth for 6,000 won, are made with the addition of domestically-grown powdered gardenia, which makes them more chewy and yellow.

The broth is made utilizing beef bones, producing a hot, clear and a little pungent taste. The ground chili powder seasoning is also grown locally and requires at least a week of aging and the overall product is quite addictive.

Gukje Milmyeon

Address: 23-6, Jungang-daero 1235beon-gil, Yeonje-gu

How to get there: Busan National University of Education Station (Metro line 1), exit 5. Walk about three minutes and turn left down an alley. Follow the alley for about 30 meters and you will see the white restaurant signboard on the left.

Hours: Noon to 9 p.m., daily

Dynamic Busan Staff
Dynamic Busan is the official news magazine of the city of Busan.

Travel

