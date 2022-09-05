Dine & DrinkBusan BitesRestaurants & Cafés

Busan Bites: Enjoy Amazing European Style Desserts at Cafe Layered

Haps Staff

Opened on the 10th of last month, Cafe Layered has quickly become one of the most popular dessert bakeries in the city.

Located on the first basement floor of Shinsegae Department Store in Centum City, you’ll see long queues every day as the store has become one of the hotspots of the mall.

You can expect to find a wide variety of scones which they are most famous for, and also a wide range of scrumptious cake slices including Red Velvet Cake, Deep Chocolate Cake, Carrot Cake, and a variety of Cheesecakes among others.

Prices are very reasonable with a generous cake slice ranging from around 8,000 won to 9,000 won.

Its European-style interior and friendly staff add to the charm of the cafe which is the store’s first location outside of Seoul.

