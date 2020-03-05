Dine & Drink

Busan Bites: Haewhari in Marine City

Cindy Choi

Recently opened in Zenith Square in Haeundae-gu, Haewhari is a no-frills cafe specializing in tacos and poke.

The small cafe serves up soft tacos, burritos, and taco salads for the Mexican fare, with fresh ingredients, including guacamole and salsa, for an affordable price.

Tacos bowls run for 8,500 won while the three-piece taco set runs for 10,500 won, plus 2,000 won for guacamole.

Burritos are 8,500 won and a tortilla bowl is 14,500 won.

Please note that only ground beef is available.

In addition, two salmon options are also available for 8,500 won — a salmon salad and salmon poke.

For refreshments, an Americano, fresh-squeezed juice, soy latte, and Evian and coconut water are available.

While it’s not likely the tacos you may come to expect like at the other restaurants in town, the food is healthy, fresh, not-Koreanized, and is a light, refreshing treat for those in the Marine City area.

It’s located on the outside of Zenith Square, about a 20-second walk next to the Starbucks facing the Home Plus building side.

Restaurant Information

Time: Open daily 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Take-out: Available

Cindy Choi
Lover of food, travel and new cultures, Cindy is currently back in Korea with a suitcase packed and ready to travel.

