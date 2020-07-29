Dine & DrinkBusan BitesRestaurants & Cafés

Busan Bites: Mangmi-dong’s Terarosa

Haps Staff

Located in the F1963 art complex near Costco, Terarosa is a very open and spacious cafe that is perfect for both single visitors or for very large groups.

The wide-open exposed framework and industrial setting (working in conjunction with the buildings origins as a former wire manufacturing plant) are unique and impressive.

Exhibition halls, the YES24 book store and the Praha 993 Czech craft beer and restaurant here make this a must-visit.

Specialty coffees and teas, with delicious desserts, are all part of the charm in this unique cafe.

There are 15 Terarosa’s around the country, with only one location in Busan.

Cafe Information

Address: 20, Gurak-ro 123beon-gil, Suyeong-gu

Open: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

How to get there: Suyeong Station (Metro lines 2 and 3), exit 1. Take bus 54 and get off at the KISWIRE bus stop. Or, Mangmi Station (Metro line 3), exit 2. Transfer to Suyeong-gu mini bus 2 and get off at the Sanjeong Apartment bus stop.

Information: terarosa.com

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Dine & Drink

HQ Bar Begins New Happy Hour Dinner Promotion

Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli has announced their latest dinner promotion -- "HQ Hungry Happy Hour".
Read more
Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: “Beer Shop”, Gorilla Brewing Company’s New Summertime Pop-up

Jeff Liebsch -
Gorilla Brewing Company has converted its old brewery into a collaboration pop-up shop featuring six great craft beers from across the country.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Enjoy a Unique Italian Summer Healthy Diet at McQueen’s Bar

Haps Staff -
Enjoy authentic Italian cuisine at McQueen's Bar at the Hilton Hotel with a summer healthy menu.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Busan Cafe Show Underway at BEXCO

Haps Staff -
The 16th edition of the Busan Cafe Show returns to BEXCO through Sunday featuring delicious coffees and desserts.
Read more
Dine & Drink

HQ Gwangan Celebrates its 6th Anniversary Saturday Night

Haps Staff -
On Saturday, July 25th, HQ Gwangan is celebrating its 6th anniversary with food, drink specials, and three bands for your enjoyment.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Openings: Gino’s Pizza Brings a Taste of New York to Haeundae Beach

Sia Lee -
A welcome addition to the Haeundae dining scene, Gino's New York Pizza has opened its doors at the Pale de Cz.
Read more

The Latest

Microsoft Forecasts a Hybrid New Normal of Work in Asia-Pacific

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform our daily lives, Microsoft, with research from TechRepublic Premium, looked into the impact the pandemic has had on the region's legacy work styles, business operations and how it has accelerated an increase in overall technology adoption, realizing a hybrid new normal of work.
Read more

Busan Bites: Mangmi-dong’s Terarosa

Busan Bites Haps Staff -
Specialty coffees and teas, with delicious desserts, are all part of the charm in this unique cafe.
Read more

90 Cases of Coronavirus Now Confirmed From Russian Vessels in Busan

Busan News BeFM News -
As 12 additional sailors were confirmed from Russian fishing vessel P, a total of 90 cases have been confirmed from crewmembers on Russian vessels in the past month.
Read more

Five Events to Look Forward to in August in Busan

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here are five events scheduled around Busan next month worth checking out.
Read more

Korea’s Beaches Seeing A Drop In Numbers This Summer

Travel Haps Staff -
A prolonged rainy season and coronavirus concerns have resulted in a drop of visitors to the country's beaches this summer.
Read more

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Business News Haps Staff -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more
Busan
light rain
24 ° C
24 °
24 °
94 %
2.1kmh
75 %
Thu
28 °
Fri
28 °
Sat
28 °
Sun
27 °
Mon
27 °

Dine & Drink

Busan Bites: Mangmi-dong’s Terarosa

Busan Bites Haps Staff -
Specialty coffees and teas, with delicious desserts, are all part of the charm in this unique cafe.
Read more

HQ Bar Begins New Happy Hour Dinner Promotion

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli has announced their latest dinner promotion -- "HQ Hungry Happy Hour".
Read more

Eat Like a Local: “Beer Shop”, Gorilla Brewing Company’s New Summertime Pop-up

Dine & Drink Jeff Liebsch -
Gorilla Brewing Company has converted its old brewery into a collaboration pop-up shop featuring six great craft beers from across the country.
Read more

Enjoy a Unique Italian Summer Healthy Diet at McQueen’s Bar

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Enjoy authentic Italian cuisine at McQueen's Bar at the Hilton Hotel with a summer healthy menu.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea