Busan Bites: Mangmi-dong’s Terarosa

Located in the F1963 art complex near Costco, Terarosa is a very open and spacious cafe that is perfect for both single visitors or for very large groups.

The wide-open exposed framework and industrial setting (working in conjunction with the buildings origins as a former wire manufacturing plant) are unique and impressive.

Exhibition halls, the YES24 book store and the Praha 993 Czech craft beer and restaurant here make this a must-visit.

Specialty coffees and teas, with delicious desserts, are all part of the charm in this unique cafe.

There are 15 Terarosa’s around the country, with only one location in Busan.

Cafe Information

Address: 20, Gurak-ro 123beon-gil, Suyeong-gu

Open: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

How to get there: Suyeong Station (Metro lines 2 and 3), exit 1. Take bus 54 and get off at the KISWIRE bus stop. Or, Mangmi Station (Metro line 3), exit 2. Transfer to Suyeong-gu mini bus 2 and get off at the Sanjeong Apartment bus stop.

Information: terarosa.com