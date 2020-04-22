Busan Bites: Original No. 18 Wandang House Balguksu

Bumin-dong is steeped in Korea’s pre-modern and modern history and is home to the Provisional Capital Memorial Hall. Original No. 18 Wandang House Balguksu, the Bumin-dong community head’s favorite dining destination, fits in perfectly with the area’s traditional theme.

The restaurant, well-known throughout the city for its original wan-dang (dumpling soup, 6,000 won), has carried on its family business across three generations, opening in 1947.

Its main menu items are guksu and wandang, which originated from Chinese dumpling soup, arriving in Busan through Japan. This very thin-skinned dumpling is served in a deeply-flavored broth, offering a satisfying meal.

Also on the menu is balguksu (6,000 won), buckwheat noodles served on bamboo-weaved bal with thin ice in an accompanying broth. Dipping the buckwheat noodles in this icy broth before eating provides both a filling and refreshing repast during hot summer months.

The community head recommends customers order both wandang and balguksu to achieve the ultimate ex-perience. Spicy mustard is provided for those who want to turn up the heat.

Restaurant Information

Address: 6, Gudeok-ro 238beon-gil, Seo-gu, Busan

How to get there: Toseong Station (Metro line 1), exit 1. Walk straight from the exit for about 10 minutes. It is located across from the Bumin Campus of Dong-a University.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; closed Mondays

Information: 051-256-3391 (Korean only)