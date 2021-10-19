Dine & DrinkBusan Bites

Busan Bites: Otbada Jeonbok Samgyetang

Dynamic Busan Staff

Located in Yeonsan-dong, near Busan City Hall, you can find Otbada Jeonbok Samgyetang, a restaurant specializing in samgyetang.

The most popular menu items among local office workers include jeonboksamgyetang (abalone and ginseng chicken soup) and otsamgyetang (ginseng chicken soup with Chinese lacquer tree bark).

Abalone is a large marine mollusk, recognized for its low fat and high protein content. Another healthy ingredient is Chinese lacquer tree bark, which has been known to increase stamina.

Have a taste of samgyetang for 13,000 won or dig into some otsamgyetang for 15,000 won.

Getting There

Phone: 051-862-3307

How to get there: Yeonsan Station (metro line 1), exit 2, next to Nonghyup Bank.

Dynamic Busan Staffhttp://dynamic.busan.go.kr/Main.bs
Dynamic Busan is the official news magazine of the city of Busan.

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

