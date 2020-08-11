Busan Bites: Pohang Hoeghwan

Specializing in soups made with halfbeak fish and stingray, Pohang Hoeghwan is unique in its preparation of soup.

Mulhoe is usually served together with vegetables, broth, and ice, but here, customers are served the dish without the broth, so they mix all the fish, garnish and sauce together first.

Eat the hoe with pear, cucumber, seaweed, and chopped scallions with the sauce or wrapped in lettuce.

Mix rice into the sauce and enjoy an explosion of taste!

Lettuce and bean sprout soup are served as a side dish. Mulhoe costs 13,000 won. A larger helping of it is 15,000 won.

Restaurant Information

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m with a break from 3 to 4 p.m. Closed on rainy days.

Address: 42-2, Geojecheon-ro 182beon-gil, Yeonje-gu

Phone: 051-866-0480