Busan Bites: Rio Verde in Seomyeon

Sia Lee

One of the biggest foodie debates on social media in Busan has always been about Mexican food.

“Where’s the best place?” “Is it authentic?” “Do they actually use the right ingredients?” “Is it Tex-Mex?”

With a growing amount of options to pick up some tacos, or quesadillas, Rio Verde in Seomyeon is a classic taqueria that serves up some of the best in the city.

Opened last summer, it’s become a staple of those looking for some extremely tasty Mexican food.

The no-frills interior is quite small with dining available for under 20, but the unique decor transforms you to feel like dining in a small eatery in Mexico.

It’s a bit of an effort to find, but well worth it. Its affordable menu is small — just three types of tacos (shrimp, beef, or carnitas), freshly-made guacamole with homemade chips, and mouthwatering quesadillas — mostly fill out the menu.

To order, you fill out your order and hand it in to the very friendly owner and wait a few minutes until your food arrives.

Everything is freshly made daily, including some piping hot salsa picante which delivers quite a kick.

They sometimes do sell out early, as its popularity among the expat crowd and Korean crowd continues to grow.

Restaurant Information

Address: 339-1 Jeonpo 1(il)-dong, Busanjin-gu, Busan

Open: Tuesday through Friday — 12 pm to 3 pm and 5 pm to 9 pm

Weekends: — 12 pm to 9 pm

Price: Under 10,000 won

Phone: 051-804-0443

 

Sia Lee
Having spent time in the US and England as a student, Sia Lee returned to Korea and is currently freelance writing for several publications about food and lifestyle.

