Busan Bites: Samjin Amook

Established in 1953, Busan’s oldest fish cake establishment is Samjin Amook in Yeongdo.

The company offers premium eomuk and other fish cake products that put a new and innovative spin on traditional street food.

Have a taste of the conventional eomuk you know and love or try Samjin Amook’s delicious fish cake croquette. No matter what you choose, it’s impossible to go wrong.

In 2013, the company modernized itself and re-opened. Now, its main branch presents such a clean interior that it is hard to imagine that it was once a factory. Samjin Amook is one of the greatest symbols of how Busan’s past and its present can be seen in the same place.

How to get there: Nampo Station (metro line 1), exit 9. Take Yeongdo-gu bus 5 and get off at Bongnae Market stop. Go 70 meters into the first alley.