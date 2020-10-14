Busan Bites: Three Great Places to Get Grilled Clams

As a coastal city, Busan is a haven for seafood. Taejongdae, Songdo, Cheongsapo and other parts of town by the water provide a plethora of delicious dishes with your name on them! Within the great variety of Busan seafood, grilled clams are truly something to write home about. What is it about them that makes them so special, and where can you go to find the best clams in town.

Delicious grilled clams with melted mozzarella cheese is part of what makes Busan cuisine so amazing.

The health benefits of eating clams are numerous. For starters, clams contain essential amino acids, including one known as “taurine,” which can be helpful in reducing cholesterol levels. Clams are also low in calories and filled with protein and iron, which are important to prevent arteriosclerosis and anemia.

In Korea, shellfish are often used to flavor soup or for making haemul pajeon (seafood and onion griddlecake), but it’s not uncommon to eat them roasted.

Grilled clams come with a great flavor and a unique chewy and soft texture. They’re mainly served among other kinds of shellfish, vegetables, cheese, and wonderful chojang sauce, which is made spicy and sweet with vinegar and sugar in a red pepper paste.

But clams aren’t the only thing on offer at the joints that serve them. Grill your clams along with shrimp, abalone, eel, or anything else that your restaurant of choice offers. Eat them plain or mix them with mozzarella cheese to make gratin. Enjoy sides of mussel soup, vegetables plain and pickled, kimchi, and many more. Dig in with rice or spicy noodles. There’s no telling what possibilities are there if you decide on clams!

How to eat grilled clams

1. Cook one side at a time, flipping the clams over once.

2. Place cheese on top of clams and let it melt.

3. Dig in! Don’t forget the chojang sauce!

Here are three great places around Busan to try grilled clams.

Taejongdae Park

Busan’s original grilled clam tents are located at Gamji pebble beach on the right side of the main gate of Taejongdae Park. There are 30 to 40 restaurants awaiting your patronage, so why not take a chance on the first one you see? Whichever one you go with, you’ll enjoy a wonderful view of the sea while you eat. Prices range from 40,000 won to 70,000 won, depending on portion size.

How to get there: Nampo Station (metro line 1), exit 6. Take bus 8 or 30, and get off at Taejongdae. Walk 20 minutes.

Songdo Amnam Park

Head down the stairs by Amnam Park’s parking lot information board to get to a site of 10 tents that all serve delicious grilled clams. Prices are a bit higher here돟 50,000 won to 80,000 won, since shrimp and raw octopus are also available.

After enjoying your meal, take a walk in the scenic park or enjoy the night view from the Songdo Marine Cable Car.

How to get there: Jagalchi Station (metro line 1), exit 2. Take bus 71, and get off at Amnam Park. Walk four minutes.

Cheongsapo

Nestled between Haeundae and Songjeong, the former fishing village Cheongsapo is still home to wonderful seafood, including clams! Suminine is one of the area’s most popular restaurants, so go see what they have to offer and then take a stroll around Cheongsapo’s cafe street for a lovely post-meal beverage. At 35,000 won to 45,000 won, prices at Cheongsapo are lower than at other locations.

How to get there: Jangsan Station (metro line 2), exit 7. Take Haeundae-gu village bus 2, and get off at Super.