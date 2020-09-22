Image: Hotel Nongshim
Dine & DrinkBusan Bites

Busan Bites: Try Mouth-Watering Traditional Korean Cuisine at Naedong

Dynamic Busan Staff

This month’s Dynamic Busan Magazine took a look at fantastic options for traditional Korean cuisine.

Here is their review of Naedong:

Naedang is a gorgeous restaurant run by Nongshim Hotel. Take a look at the relatively inexpensive menu on offer during the week: For lunch specials, you can select two options costing 28,500 won and 34,500 won. Dinner specials cost 45,000 won and 50,000 won. Premium courses cooked with the highest-quality ingredients cost 65,000 won to 120,000 won. 

In addition to the food, the ambiance of Naedang displays all the tranquil beauty of Korea through traditional architecture, ponds, and gardens. 

Restaurant Information

Phone: 051-550-2335

Address: 23, Geumganggongwon-ro 20beon-gil, Dongnae-gu

How to get there: Oncheonjang Station (metro line 1), exit 1. Go straight for 10 minutes.

Dynamic Busan Staff
Dynamic Busan is the official news magazine of the city of Busan.

Travel

