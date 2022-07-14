Busan Bites: Kyodae’s Yecheon Han Bang Samgyetang

With summer in full swing, nothing hits the spot for Koreans like a hot bowl of samgyetang.

The hot, chicken soup which became popular during the Japanese colonial period, is best known to be eaten on Chobok (초복), Jungbok (중복), and Malbok (말복) — which are commonly known as the hottest summer days in Korea.

Yecheon Han Bang Samgyetang, located in Geoje-dong, Yeonje-gu, specializes in herbal samgyetang. With 12 kinds of medicinal herbs, they add grains to diminish the sometimes off-putting smell of medicine.

Cooked to order, it takes about 30 minutes to receive your food, but the taste and health benefits from the soup are definitely worth it.

Accompanying side dishes are fresh, and no additives are included so this place is very popular among the elderly.

Reservations are generally required if you want to eat quickly where they can begin the cooking process before you arrive.

Prices range from 14,000 won to 18,000 won for a bowl.

It’s located near the Busan National University of Education and take exit 5 from the subway.

Restaurant Information

Yecheon Han Bang Samgyetang

Address: 1219 Joongangdae-ro, Geoje-dong, Yeonje-gu

Open Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Phone: 051-505-2003 (Korean only)