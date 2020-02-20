Busan Bites: Yeongseon Bulgogi

Yeongseon Bulgogi has been satisfying hungry patrons for almost a half century. Opened in 1972, this independently-owned restaurant specializing in barbecued beef boasts customers that have been dining there for decades. It also comes highly recommended by the Yeongseon 1-dong community head.

Yeongseon Bulgogi’s most popular menu item is sobulgogi (barbecued beef) for 9,000 won. It’s made with vegetables, glass noodles and seasoned beef that are boiled together in a casserole pot. Insider tip: the community head recommends wrapping the beef in sliced white radish before eating, as the sweet and salty bulgogi pairs well with the crunchy and sour radish.

Afterward, if you’re still hungry, definitely try their bokkeumbap (fried rice), a dish that features grilled samgyeopsal (pork belly), shredded radish and bean sprouts mixed with rice and cooked on a hot grill. Customers will often order extra samgyeopsal for the bokkeumbap at the end of their meal. Its flavor is out of this world.

Restaurant Information

Address: 42, Namhang-ro 49beon-gil, Yeongdo-gu

How to get there: Nampo Station (Metro line 1), exit 6. Take buses 82 or 85 near the exit and get off at the Yeongseon 119 Fire House bus stop. Yeongseon Bulgogi is located across from Yeongdo Fire Station.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., closed on national holidays.

Information: 051-416-7570