Busan BNK Sum Look to Improve on Last Season’s Playoff Run

Women’s Professional Basketball (WKBL) Busan BNK Sum, which achieved its first playoff advance in the 2021-2022 season, three years after its foundation, begins the challenge once again.

BNK went beyond the playoffs and completed preparations for the 2022-2023 season to climb higher. BNK manager Park Jeong-eun expressed confidence in this season, saying, “I will show you a game in which the entire team as well as individual players ‘step-up’.”

BNK prepared fiercely during the offseason to take it to the next level. Following the field training in Japan, the team invited the winning team of Taiwanese women’s professional basketball to Busan and played several practice matches. From the 10th to the 14th, 20 days before the start of the season, four WKBL teams were invited to Busan and a ‘trial match’ was also completed.

Starting the second season as a BNK manager, Park revealed a strong longing for victory.

Manager Park said, “Before the start of last season, BNK was a team that was accustomed to defeat because they had more losses than wins. This season, it’s time for the players to have confidence and run towards victory based on their playoff experience.”

BNK strengthened its power by recruiting forward Han Eom-ji from the national team this season.

Kim Jin-young, who was the team’s main forward last season, moved the team to Incheon Shinhan Bank.

BNK consists of Ahn Hye-ji (guard), Lee So-hee (guard), Han Eom-ji (forward), Kim Han-byeol (forward), and Jin-an (center) as the ‘Best 5’.

Lee Sa-bin (forward) and Kim Si-on (guard) are the prominent reserves.

Basketball experts say that BNK’s lineup this season is stronger than last season. Kim Han-byeol and Jin-an’s attack power found stability, and Lee So-hee was selected for the national team and gained experience.

The 2022-2023 season of women’s professional basketball begins on the 30th with a match between the winning team Cheongju KB Stars and Shinhan Bank on the 30th.

After their first away game against Woori Bank on the 2nd, BNK will hold the opening game at the Sajik Indoor Stadium on the 5th.

All seats will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis for the opening game on the 5th.