Busan BOE to Provide More Free Meals to Students

Starting from the new semester on Wednesday, the Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education will provide free meals to some 38,000 children in 380 public and private kindergartens.

The city will now provide free school meals to all grade levels from kindergarten to high school, 11 years after it first started providing free meals for first graders in elementary school in 2011.

The city’s education office will pay for 70% of the 21.4 billion won budget to provide free school meals at kindergartens this year and the remaining 30% will be supported by the city government.