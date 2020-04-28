Busan BOE Wants Academies Closed Until May 4th

The Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education organized special joint inspection teams with the city government and related bodies to recommend private academies to remain closed until May 4th and check on those that have reopened.

According to the Education Office, the rate of academy closures in the Busan area fell this month to 34.4%, as of Monday.

A total of 10 special joint inspection teams of 30 people will visit reopened academies

to recommend closures, and intensively check on compliance with guidelines on prevention policies.