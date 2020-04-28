NewsBusan News

Busan BOE Wants Academies Closed Until May 4th

BeFM News

The Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education organized special joint inspection teams with the city government and related bodies to recommend private academies to remain closed until May 4th and check on those that have reopened.

According to the Education Office, the rate of academy closures in the Busan area fell this month to 34.4%, as of Monday.

A total of 10 special joint inspection teams of 30 people will visit reopened academies
to recommend closures, and intensively check on compliance with guidelines on prevention policies.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

First Official Report Into Tragic “Brothers Home” Released

BeFM News -
The first official report on a systematic investigation into damages incurred from the Brothers Home incident has been released. 
Read more
Busan News

Professor of Busan Asian Film School Darcy W. Paque Becomes Honorary Citizen of Busan

Busan City News -
American Darcy W. Paque, has been appointed as an honorary citizen of Busan Metropolitan City in recognition of his contributions in promoting Busan as a mecca of film education in Asia.
Read more
Busan News

BEXCO to Begin Hosting Some Exhibitions By the End of April

BeFM News -
The local MICE industry plans to reopen some exhibitions in Busan starting from the end of this month.
Read more
Busan News

Citizens Will Be Able to Get Three Masks Each From Next Week

BeFM News -
The government announced yesterday it will allow people in South Korea to buy three discounted face masks per week under a public distribution system and also announced a plan to supply Korean War veterans abroad with 1 million masks.
Read more
Busan News

Busan Police Begin Investigation Into Ex-Mayor Oh Keo-don

Haps Staff -
The Busan Police Agency has begun an investigation into the ex-Mayor of Busan, Oh Keo-don, after his surprising resignation yesterday over sexual misconduct against a civil servant.
Read more
Busan News

Breaking News: Busan’s Mayor Oh Keo-don Resigns Over Sexual Misconduct

Haps Staff -
Oh Keo-don has stepped down from his position as Mayor of Busan after admitting allegations of sexual misconduct against a civil servant.
Read more

The Latest

Busan BOE Wants Academies Closed Until May 4th

Busan News BeFM News -
The Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education organized special joint inspection teams with the city government and related bodies to recommend private academies to remain closed until May 4th and check on those that have reopened.
Read more

Cheap Shots Western Karaoke at HQ Gwangan This Saturday

Events Haps Staff -
It's Friday night and that means it's time once again for Cheap Shots Western Karaoke night at HQ Gwangan.
Read more

Jarasum Online Alright Jazz Festival to Be Live Streamed May 8-11

Music Haps Staff -
The country's largest jazz festival is going online next month to bring jazz fans and artists a much needed outlet.
Read more

부산시, 포스트 코로나-19 국내 관광객 유치 시동

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시는 부산관광공사, 부산광역시관광협회와 공동으로 코로나바이러스감염증-19(코로나19)로 침체에 빠진 관광시장 활력 회복과 부산방문 관광객 유치를 위한 국내 관광객 유치 홍보·마케팅을 집중 추진한다고 밝혔다.
Read more

Korea Destinations: Masan’s Robot Land Theme Park to Reopen May 1

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Robot Land theme park in Masan, Gyeongnam province, will reopen this Friday after temporarily closing since February 27 due to coronavirus.
Read more

HQ Hosting Mongolian Beef With Fried Egg Noodles Special Tonight

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
In honor of Buddha's birthday eve, the bar is cooking up some Mongolian Beef with Fried Egg Noodles.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
8 ° C
8 °
8 °
75 %
1kmh
0 %
Tue
13 °
Wed
18 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
19 °
Sat
19 °

Dine & Drink

HQ Hosting Mongolian Beef With Fried Egg Noodles Special Tonight

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
In honor of Buddha's birthday eve, the bar is cooking up some Mongolian Beef with Fried Egg Noodles.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Busan Steak of Mind at Haeundae’s Piggy Bistro

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
No longer a well-kept foodie secret, Piggy Bistro in Haeundae thrives in presenting authentic western dishes with outstanding food and an intimate atmosphere.
Read more

Wolfhound Begins “Tasty Tuesday” Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Wolfhound in Haeundae has begun a new "Tasty Tuesday" food special which offers three of its popular dishes for discounted prices.
Read more

Bollywood Brings Back its Vegan Buffet this Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Indian restaurant Bollywood Busan in Gwangalli has announced they will bring back its popular "Vegan Buffet" this Sunday.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea