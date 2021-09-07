SportsSports News

Busan Bowling League Looking for Fall League Members

The Busan Bowling League is looking for people interested in joining the fall bowling league.

The season begins with a bowling draft party at LA Bar & Grill on September 12th at 6 pm to start things off.
Bowling is to begin on September 25th (after the holidays) and ends on December 4th.
The season-ending party is scheduled for Saturday, December 11th.
Bowling is slated for Saturdays from 4 pm to 7 pm. This allows for 6 weeks of regular bowling, an individual tournament, and playoffs.

The league carries 24 bowlers and the initial fee is 25,000 won fee and a 13,000 weekly fee.

Bowling will take place at Jaesong Dong bowling alley in Haeundae.

Interested members can contact Lewis Daniels at 010-6722-4455 or check out their Facebook page.

