Busan Bowling League Looking for Spring League Members

The Busan Bowling League is looking for people interested in joining the spring bowling league.

Bowling League is Bowling will take place on Sundays from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. The league is very sociable and all skill levels are welcome.

The season will run from March 28th to June 6th and will start off with a draft party Sunday, March 21st at LA Bar in Gwangali at 6 p.m.

The league carries 24 bowlers and the initial fee is 25,000 won fee and a 12,000 weekly fee.

Bowling will take place at Jaesong Dong bowling alley in Haeundae.

Interested members can contact Lewis Daniels at 010-6722-4455.