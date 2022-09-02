Image: Korean Meteorological Administration
Busan Braces for Super Typhoon Hinnamnor

BeFM News

According to weather authorities yesterday, the season’s 11th typhoon, Hinnamnor,  is headed north on route to becoming the strongest storm to hit South Korea.

This is the first time that the Korea Meteorological Administration predicted Hinnamnor to make landfall in the country.

The typhoon is likely to be at a stronger state than Sara or Maemi, the most powerful typhoons that have hit the country in the past.

Just before it hits the southern coast of the Korean peninsula, it is expected to remain at a “strong” level, the second strongest category after super strong.

Schools Planning to Cancel In-Class Lectures on Tuesday

As Typhoon Hinnamnor moves north towards the Korean Peninsula, public schools in the Busan area are planning to cancel in-person classes and have students attend classes from home on Tuesday.

The Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education held a disaster response situation inspection meeting presided over by the Governor of Education Ha Yoon-soo to check the course of the typhoon yesterday.

On Monday and Tuesday, when the city is expected to come under the direct influence of the typhoon, schools will transition to remote classes and adjust the school starting and ending times at the discretion of the school principal. The times of care classes and after-school classes will also be adjusted.

All schools and institutions have been advised to secure facilities to prepare for strong winds and to thoroughly check the locks of building windows and drainage facilities, among others.

Meanwhile, the city of Busan convened a meeting with deputy district and county heads and officials from 9 related organizations including the local weather agency to check on typhoon response measures in each field.

 

