Image: Screenshot from the Korea Meteorological Administration
Busan News

Busan Braces for Typhoon Maysak

Haps Staff

The 9th typhoon of the season is expected to heavily impact Busan and the southern region of Korea later this week.

The local weather agency said Typhoon Maysak is slowly approaching to the Korean Peninsula, passing waters 470 kilometers south of Japan’s Okinawa Island early Monday.

The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said the typhoon packing wind gusts of 43 meters per second and a pressure of 950 hectopascals was traveling northward at a speed of 31 km per hour.

The KMA said, later in the day, the year’s ninth typhoon is expected to gain force and grow into a very powerful one with wind gusts of 49 meters per second. In one or two days, its wind speeds could reach 49 meters per second.

Wind gusts of 40 meters per second or stronger can knock down a person and overturn a running car.

The storm is expected to hit closest to Busan around 3 a.m. on Thursday morning, bringing with it the possibility of 100mm to 300mm of rain with mountainous regions forecast for up to 400mm.

Flash floods and landslide warnings are likely to go into effect later in the week.

The strong winds could make it a Category 4 typhoon by the time it hits the Busan and Gyeongnam region according to local reports.

