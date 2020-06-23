Busan Brand Festa 2020 Returns to BEXCO This Weekend

The Busan Metropolitan City Government and broadcasting company CBS are co-hosting the Busan Brand Festa in an effort to support struggling local businesses and boost the local economy.

The event, which will take place in Hall 1 of BEXCO’s Exhibition Center 1 from June 26-28 this year, will be a great opportunity for Busan residents to check out and buy great gifts.

The event is also significant in that it is supported by public institutions, associations, and cooperatives in Busan that all share the goal of revitalizing Busan’s economy.

Featuring 150 booths from 120 companies, the event will offer proven products produced by both leading Busan-based companies and small local businesses.

Event Information

Period: June 26 – 28, 2020

Venue: BEXCO

Hours of Operation: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Free admission

Hosted by: Busan Metropolitan City, Busan CBS

Website: www.bbf.show