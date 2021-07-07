Busan Brand Festa 2021 Returns to BEXCO This Weekend

The Busan Metropolitan City Government and broadcasting company CBS are co-hosting the Busan Brand Festa in an effort to support struggling local businesses and boost the local economy.

The event, which will take place in Hall 1 of BEXCO’s Exhibition Center 1 from July 9-11 this year, will be a great opportunity for Busan residents to check out and buy great gifts.

The event is also significant in that it is supported by public institutions, associations, and cooperatives in Busan that all share the goal of revitalizing Busan’s economy.

More than 120 representative Busan brands, including Daesun Distilling and Air Busan, will participate in 170 booths.

The event is free for Busan residents as well as visitors to the city.

Event Information

Period: July 9-11

Venue: BEXCO

Hours of Operation: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Free admission

Hosted by: Busan Metropolitan City, Busan CBS

Website: www.bbf.show