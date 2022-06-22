LifestyleShopping, Home & Living

Busan Brand Festa 2022 Returns to BEXCO This Weekend

Haps Staff

The Busan Metropolitan City Government and broadcasting company CBS are co-hosting the Busan Brand Festa in an effort to support struggling local businesses and boost the local economy.

The event, which will take place in Hall 1 of BEXCO’s Exhibition Center 1 from June 24 – 26, 2022 this year, will be a great opportunity for Busan residents to check out and buy great gifts.

The event is also significant in that it is supported by public institutions, associations, and cooperatives in Busan that all share the goal of revitalizing Busan’s economy.

The event is free for Busan residents as well as visitors to the city.

Event Information

Period: June 24 – 26, 2022

Venue: BEXCO

Hours of Operation: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Free admission

Hosted by: Busan Metropolitan City, Busan CBS

Website: www.bbf.show

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
overcast clouds
27 ° C
27 °
27 °
78 %
4.6kmh
100 %
Fri
27 °
Sat
25 °
Sun
25 °
Mon
25 °
Tue
25 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 