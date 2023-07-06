Busan Brand Festa Taking Place This Weekend at BEXCO

The ‘Busan Brand Festa’ is celebrating its 2nd anniversary by promoting and selling exceptional products from local small and medium-sized businesses.

This large-scale consumption festival event aims to support the development of various markets and foster communication between businesses and citizens in Busan.

The event is sponsored by Korea Southern Power, Korea Securities Depository, Korea Asset Management Corporation, Korea Housing Finance Corporation, technology guarantee fund, and BNK Busan Bank, all actively promoting social value management (ESG management) and joining forces to revitalize local businesses.

The Busan Brand Festa 2023 will take place from July 7th to 9th at BEXCO, featuring local product sales and exhibition booths, live commerce, joint purchase consultations between large corporations and public institutions with small and medium-sized enterprises, cash coupon events, and more.

Over 140 Busan businesses and 180 booths are expected to participate in the event. The opening ceremony, with special guests including Hyungjun Park, will kick off the festivities.

Visitors can explore various Busan representative companies, such as Yugasomssi, a popular chicken ribs brand, and Presidential Election, a renowned liquor company.

Additionally, there will be booths dedicated to fashion, beauty, health, interior, leisure, technology, and more.

The event offers discounts, giveaways, experience events, and live commerce sales, creating a vibrant and enjoyable experience for attendees. Admission is free, and more information can be found on the Busan Brand Festa website.