Busan Bus Drivers May Go On Strike From the 26th

Unionized bus drivers in Busan have decided to take a collective walkout from the 26th after negotiations with the management to increase wages fell through.

As 97.5% voted in favor of the strike on the 19th, the union said that it will start with the suspension of the first city and village buses on the 26th.

Since November, the union has been in talks with the management, demanding an 8.5 percent wage hike based on inflation. But the two sides have failed to come to an agreement.

The two sides are still set to get together to negotiate today and on the 25th to hopefully avert a strike that could cause a huge transportation headache for citizens next week.

The Latest

