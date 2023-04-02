Busan Busking Festa Looking for Participants

Busan Busking Festa is seeking participants until April 9th for the upcoming event taking place in July.

The event aims to support Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo and will be held across the city.

Artists of all ages, from any region, are welcome to apply, with additional points awarded to those based in Busan.

The preliminary round will be held at Haeundae Beach and Gwangbok-ro.

Teams who advance to the finals will compete at Busan Citizen’s Hall.

The grand prize for the event will be 5 million won. Follow-up support for music production and more will be provided to the five winning teams.