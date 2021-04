On the first day of early voting for the April 7 by-elections, the city of Busan’s total voter turnout was 8.63%.

According to the National Election Commission, 253,232 people cast their ballots in Busan in the early voting today between 6 am and 6 pm.

Among the 16 local districts, Dong-gu had the highest turnout and Gangseo-gu the lowest.

The national average today was 9.14%.