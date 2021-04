The 17th edition of the Busan Cafe Show returns to BEXCO through Sunday featuring delicious coffees and desserts.

Various coffees, teas, desserts, and baked goods will be available, as well as seminars, franchise information, and more.

Admission to the event is 10,000 won or 3,000 won with pre-registration.

Event Information

Period: Through April 11

Venue: BEXCO

Tickets: 10,000 won

Opening Hours: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (April 11, 10:00-17:00)

Website: busancafeshow.co.kr (Korean only)