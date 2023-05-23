Image: City of Busan
Busan Cancels Business Agreement for Korea Sotheby’s International Realty Busan

By Haps Staff

The city of Busan has announced the cancellation of a business agreement signed between Busan City, Korea Sotheby’s International Real Estate Co., Ltd., and Sotheby’s Busan Co., Ltd. on August 23, 2021.

The original agreement involved the construction of Korea Sotheby’s International Realty Co., Ltd. and Sotheby’s Busan Co., Ltd., with administrative support provided by Busan City.

However, Korea Sotheby’s International Realty Co., Ltd., one of the private parties to the agreement, withdrew from the project due to feasibility concerns.

Additionally, Dongbusan Concept Theme Park Co., Ltd. failed to fulfill the investment promise of Korea Sotheby’s International Realty Co., Ltd. Consequently, it became virtually impossible to fulfill the agreement.

The city of Busan reaffirmed the project’s challenges with the involved parties and officially notified the cancellation of the business agreement on May 19th.

As the city’s involvement was limited to administrative support, there is no financial burden or loss incurred.

Kim Gwi-ok, head of Busan City’s investment promotion department, expressed a commitment to ensuring that similar incidents are avoided in the future by actively seeking investment attraction business agreements.

On a separate note, Dongbusan Concept Theme Park Co., Ltd. changed its business plan and obtained a building permit for the ‘Osiria Auto Biz World’ construction project, which includes exhibition and sales facilities and business facilities, in the Osiria Tourism Complex.

