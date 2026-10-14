Busan Cancels Pompidou Museum Project, Drops La Scala Opera House Opening Performance

Busan Metropolitan City has announced it will cancel plans to build a branch of France’s Centre Pompidou at Igidae and will not proceed with the proposed La Scala performance to mark the opening of the Busan Opera House.

The decisions follow three months of policy reviews, public discussions, advisory meetings and surveys examining the financial, environmental and cultural implications of the two major projects.

The city said the decisions were based on four principles: public benefit, accessibility to residents, financial sustainability and administrative accountability.

The proposed Centre Pompidou Busan branch had faced criticism over its planned location at Igidae, a nationally designated geopark.

While supporters argued that the museum could strengthen Busan’s international cultural profile and attract tourists, opponents raised concerns about environmental damage, construction costs and the potential impact on local cultural institutions.

A policy review committee failed to reach a unanimous recommendation, although a majority of members called for significant changes to the project’s conditions.

The proposed museum was estimated to cost approximately 110 billion won in city funding to construct, with annual operating expenses projected at around 12.5 billion won.

The city also cited uncertainty surrounding contractual arrangements, long-term financial obligations and the benefits that would be provided to Busan’s existing arts community.

Instead, Busan plans to strengthen its existing municipal art museums, expand international exhibition partnerships and develop a new cultural exhibition complex in the North Port area using national government funding.

The city also confirmed that it will not proceed with its current plan to invite Italy’s renowned La Scala opera company for the opening of the Busan Opera House.

The proposed performance had an estimated budget of 10 billion won, with the city initially expecting corporate donations and sponsorships to cover 40% to 50% of the cost.

However, sponsorship commitments have fallen short of the target, leaving uncertainty over the project’s financing.

Public opinion had been generally supportive of bringing La Scala to Busan, with a survey of 1,000 residents showing 75% approval. However, more respondents favored reducing costs than proceeding regardless of the financial burden.

The city also concluded that the original proposal did not sufficiently establish opportunities for local artists, educational programs or long-term cultural cooperation.

Another concern was the preparation time needed to operate the Busan Opera House, which will be the largest municipally operated opera theater in South Korea.

Construction of the opera house is scheduled for completion by the end of 2026, followed by safety inspections and facility testing during the first half of 2027.

Trial performances are planned for the second half of 2027, with the official opening scheduled for 2028.

Rather than relying on a major international production for its opening, the city intends to develop an inaugural festival featuring local artists and productions reflecting Busan’s history, culture and identity.

Officials said they will also establish a production system that allows local performers and technical crews to gain experience in opera development, rehearsals and stage operations.

The possibility of inviting La Scala or other major international opera companies may be reconsidered once the venue is fully operational and appropriate financing and cooperation arrangements are in place.

Mayor Jeon Jae-soo said the review process was intended to help determine the future direction of Busan’s cultural policies through public participation.

The city emphasized that the decisions do not represent a withdrawal from international cultural development, but a shift toward strengthening local cultural institutions and investing in projects with clearer long-term benefits for residents and artists.