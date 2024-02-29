Busan Celebrates 105th Independence Movement Day

The city of Busan will commemorate the 105th anniversary of Independence Movement Day with an event to be held at the Citizen Hall main theater on March 1st.

Mayor Park Heong-jun and various dignitaries, including veterans, independence activists, and citizens, will gather to honor the sacrifices of their ancestors.

The ceremony will include traditional elements such as a national ritual, a memorial video, and the recitation of the Declaration of Independence.

Mayor Park will deliver a speech emphasizing the importance of upholding the spirit of the independence movement and building a “new Busan, new Korea” together.

One notable highlight will be the posthumous award presented to Ha Seong-dong, a student activist during the Japanese colonial period, for his courageous resistance efforts.

Ha, who will be honored despite facing expulsion from school for leading anti-Japanese protests, will be recognized for his significant contribution to the cause of independence.