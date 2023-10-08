Busan Celebrates 577th Hangul Day

The city of Busan will celebrate the 577th Hangul Day this morning at Busan City Hall.

Over 700 attendees will take part, including city officials such as Ha Yoon-su, Superintendent of Busan City Education, educators, and members of the Korean Language Society.

The event will include screening of celebratory videos, speeches and awarding those who contributed to the development of the Korean language.

It will also feature a reading of the “Hunminjeongeum” preface by Kwon Kyeong-geun, the Chairman of the Busan Hangul Association, with the participation of foreign students in a scholarship program.