Busan Center for the Performing Arts to Showcase ‘Don Quixote’ by 2023 National Ballet

Busan Center for the Performing Arts has announced a two-day presentation of the 2023 National Ballet’s new production, ‘Don Quixote,’ at the Busan Citizens’ Center Grand Theater on September 16th and 17th.

‘Don Quixote’ is a timeless classic based on the novel of the same name by Spanish playwright Cervantes. This reinterpretation, choreographed by Song Jeong-bin, focuses on the love and adventure of the knight Don Quixote, differentiating it from the original by Marius Petipa.

In a departure from the traditional portrayal of Don Quixote as an elderly character primarily expressed through mime, this version features one dancer in dual roles, delivering dynamic choreography that requires high technique.

Choreographer Song emphasized retaining classical essence while adding a contemporary touch, and composer Kim In-gyu contributed to the emotional depth of the performance through music.

Italian designer Luisa Spinatelli redesigned costumes and the stage, enhancing the overall presentation.