Busan Chamber Festival Gets Underway January 5th

The ‘Busan Cultural Center Chamber Festival,’ will get underway from January 5th to 20th, presenting an exciting lineup under the theme ‘Starry Busan.’

Renowned artists like StefanJackiw, Jonah Kim, Danny Koo, Andrew Ling, and Yuna Kim are featured in seven distinct programs, with an extended interval between performances for the audience’s delight.

The opening concert, led by violinist Stefan Jackiw on January 5th, presents a rare performance of Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 5 and Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in E minor, alongside the Busan Chamber Festival Orchestra.

On January 9th, ‘Songs That Make Us Dance,’ a collaboration between cellist Jonah Kim and ballerina Julia Lo, promises an artistic blend with performances of Rachmaninoff and Chopin.

‘Masters and Masterpieces I’ on January 12th features Danny Koo, Andrew Ling, and Yuna Kim, presenting works of Mozart, Dvořák, and Brahms in various formats, from duets to quintets.

Violinist Danny Koo takes center stage on January 16th for a talk concert titled ‘Starry Busan,’ showcasing his diverse musical expertise in a conversational format.

‘All about Tango’ on January 19th features baritone Seung-min Lee, ‘Chin Chin Tango,’ and ‘Quartet BCMS,’ offering a reinterpretation of Piazzolla’s passionate music.

The festival concludes with ‘Masters and Masterpieces II’ on January 20th, performed by ‘Ensemble Opus,’ delivering renditions of Shostakovich and Dvorak’s piano quintet.

Additionally, the ‘School Chamber Music Festival’ on January 13th provides a platform for chamber music teams from various universities and talented students from the Busan City Arts Education Center for the Gifted.