Image: City of Busan
문화

부산시, 전세사기 피해예방 캠페인 실시

By BeFM News

부산시는 전세사기 피해 예방을 위한 영상 캠페인을 시작합니다.

부동산 임대차 계약 때 확인해야 하는 내용 등을 영상으로 제작해 부산시 공식 유튜브 ‘부산튜브’를 통해 홍보하고 각종 행사 때 상영할 예정입니다.

 

