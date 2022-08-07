Busan-China Friendship Exchange Photo Exhibition

The ‘Busan-China Friendship Photo Exhibition’ in the exhibition room on the 2nd floor of City Hall will take place from the 8th to the 12th to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Korea and China this year.

This photo exhibition is co-hosted by the city of Busan and the Chinese Consulate General in Busan and includes 16 photos of cultural and tourism promotions and 33 photos of friendship exchanges, including 16 cultural and tourism promotional photos from a total of six cities including Shenzhen, Tianjin, Chongqing, Beijing, and Guangzhou, which are sister cities of Shanghai and friendly cooperation cities.

A total of 49 pieces will be on display.

On August 24, 1993, the city signed a sisterhood relationship with Shanghai to commemorate the first anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between Korea and China.

Since then, various exchange activities have been carried out in multiple fields such as economy, culture, and maritime affairs with Ningbo, Qingdao, Jilin, Shaanxi, and Hubei in China.