The 14th edition of the Busan Christmas Tree Festival may be scaled back this year due to budget difficulties.

Local media have said that many side events of the festival, which are a large part of getting people to attend, will likely have to be drastically reduced.

The budget problems stem from a conflict between the Jung-gu district and the city, and a partner who last year was accused of embezzlement.

As the district doesn’t want to work with the company, the budget may be cut by around 100 million won.

The festival is set to take place from next month and last for two months.