Image: Busan Cinema Center
Arts & Culture

Busan Cinema Center Announces 10 Year Anniversary Celebration Plans

Haps Staff

The Busan Cinema Center has announced its programs for its 10-year anniversary this year.

A host of events are scheduled throughout the year, with highlights including a concert by pianist Paik Kun-woo in December. Paik originally played at the opening concert of the Cinema Center in December 2011.

In addition, cellist Yang Yang-won and pianist Son Yeul-eom are expected to play at the Sky Theater in April as well as a Korean traditional music concert by Jaram Lee.

The small theater in the Cinema Center will host the musical “The House of Bernarda Alba” for two performances in March. As four of its castmates are from Busan, anticipation is high for the event.

Image: Busan Cinema Center

This November will also see the musical “Hundred Years of Wind Friends”, a Korean-Japanese co-produced work that contains 100 years of Korean history in Japan.

Overseas orchestras, including the Russian National Symphony Orchestra with Russian violinist and violist Yuri Bashmet and French pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet will visit during Russian Culture Week in June.

In addition to the regular festivals, a “Dancing Film Festival” will also be held featuring some of the world’s greatest films dedicated to dance.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: January 18 – January 24

Haps Staff -
Here is what's going on around the city this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Jung-gu May Turn On the Canceled Festival Christmas Lights

Haps Staff -
Jung-gu district is considering turning on the lights it had set up for the Christmas Tree Festival that was postponed due to the increased social distancing measures last month.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Clayarch Gimhae Museum of Art Receives Gold Prize in Asia’s Largest Design Competition

Haps Staff -
Clayarch Gimhae Museum of Art has won the gold prize at the 2020 Asian Design Prize (ADP).
Read more
Arts & Culture

Busan International Art Center to Break Ground This Friday

Haps Staff -
The Busan International Art Center scheduled to be built within Busan Citizen's Park in Busanjin-gu is set to break ground from this Friday.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Busan City Government Looks to Improve Older Traditional Markets

BeFM News -
The city of Busan will improve the environment of old traditional markets and shopping districts.
Read more

The Latest

Netflix to Release More Korean Webtoon Series in 2021

Movies & TV Haps Staff -
Fresh off the rising popularity of Korean webtoons "Sweet Home" and "The Uncanny Counter", Netflix is set to release several new movie adaptations of the popular dramas.
Read more

Enjoy Live Jazz At Gavi This Saturday Night

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Every other Saturday at Gavi Wine Restaurant in Jungdong, Haeundae, enjoy your dinner with a Live Jazz Music show from 6 p.m.
Read more

Busan Cinema Center Announces 10 Year Anniversary Celebration Plans

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The Busan Cinema Center has announced its programs for its 10-year anniversary this year.
Read more

City of Busan to Reorganize its Investment Support System

Busan News BeFM News -
Busan City Office announced that it will completely reorganize its investment support system to attract domestic and foreign companies to invest here.
Read more

Air Busan to Add New Domestic Routes for Lunar New Year Holidays

Travel Haps Staff -
Air Busan announced that it will deploy 48 temporary aircraft to all domestic routes during the Lunar New Year holiday.
Read more

International Destinations: 2021 Cherry Blossom Forecast for Japan

International Destinations Haps Staff -
The Japan Meteorological Cooperation has released its first cherry blossom forecast for 2021.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
0 ° C
0 °
0 °
29 %
3.6kmh
0 %
Mon
-1 °
Tue
3 °
Wed
7 °
Thu
9 °
Fri
12 °

Dine & Drink

Enjoy Live Jazz At Gavi This Saturday Night

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Every other Saturday at Gavi Wine Restaurant in Jungdong, Haeundae, enjoy your dinner with a Live Jazz Music show from 6 p.m.
Read more

Cafes Reopen for Seated Customers From Today

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Cafes may now allow customers to eat and drink at their establishments until 9 pm from today.
Read more

Traditional Tea Special at “The Lounge”

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Enjoy an afternoon traditional tea experience at Lotte Hotel Seomyeon's "The Lounge".
Read more

Some Convenience Store Lunch Boxes Carry 68% of Recommended Daily Sodium Intake

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The average sodium intake of some convenience store lunch boxes contains up to 68% of the recommended sodium intake according to a new report.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 