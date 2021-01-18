Busan Cinema Center Announces 10 Year Anniversary Celebration Plans

The Busan Cinema Center has announced its programs for its 10-year anniversary this year.

A host of events are scheduled throughout the year, with highlights including a concert by pianist Paik Kun-woo in December. Paik originally played at the opening concert of the Cinema Center in December 2011.

In addition, cellist Yang Yang-won and pianist Son Yeul-eom are expected to play at the Sky Theater in April as well as a Korean traditional music concert by Jaram Lee.

The small theater in the Cinema Center will host the musical “The House of Bernarda Alba” for two performances in March. As four of its castmates are from Busan, anticipation is high for the event.

This November will also see the musical “Hundred Years of Wind Friends”, a Korean-Japanese co-produced work that contains 100 years of Korean history in Japan.

Overseas orchestras, including the Russian National Symphony Orchestra with Russian violinist and violist Yuri Bashmet and French pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet will visit during Russian Culture Week in June.

In addition to the regular festivals, a “Dancing Film Festival” will also be held featuring some of the world’s greatest films dedicated to dance.