Busan Cinema Center to be Reborn as a Citizen-Friendly Space

Busan Cinema Center, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, will be reborn as a citizen-friendly space.

The city of Busan announced that it would establish its own plan to revitalize the Busan Cinema Center from the second half of the year.

The revitalization plan for the Cinema Center is divided into short-term tasks such as the creation of citizen-friendly spaces, the promotion of revitalization of outdoor spaces, and mid/long-term tasks such as the promotion of Busan’s representative tourist attraction and attraction of large outdoor theater cultural festivals.

In the short term, the entire building of the Cinema Center will be created as a citizen-friendly space.

This includes the creation of signage for the Cinema Center at BIFF Hill and BIFF Plaza, operation of the cinema library at the Double Cone, holding of the 10th-anniversary exhibition at Cine Mountain), adding food and beverage/convenience facilities at BIFF Hill, and the opening of a cafe at the outdoor plaza,

In addition, to revitalize the usage of outdoor spaces, outdoor stage programs and outdoor screenings on Wednesdays and outdoor concerts on Saturdays will become regular events. A ‘2021 Dancewar’ street dance performance competition will be held at the outdoor theater around August.

In the mid-to-long term, in order to promote one of Busan’s representative tourist attractions, they plan to develop a video linking the outdoor LEDs (Big Small Roof, BIFF Hill Wall, and Cube LED) and provide various attractions and unique events to tourists using the LED display boards.

In addition, large-scale cultural festivals will be held centered at the outdoor theaters.

“Musical”, which tells the story of Busan’s modern and contemporary history with songs and trot music, will be established as the representative repertoire program of the Busan Cinema Center.

“This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Busan Cinema Center and I think it is a commemorative event for all filmmakers and citizens. We will create a more friendly space so that more citizens can enjoy it,” Busan Metropolitan City Mayor Park Heong-joon said.