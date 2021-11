The city of Busan will light up the big roof of the Busan Cinema Center in Haeundae-gu every evening in the hope of attracting the 2030 World Expo in Busan along with LED logos in the phrase of’ ’World EXPO 2030 BUSAN, KOREA’ and the lettering of ‘EXPO’.

The lighting will be on for 20 minutes from 8:30 pm every night.

Also, until the 16th, landscape lighting will be turned on twice every day at 7:30 pm and 8:30 pm.