Busan Cinema Center to Screen Five Bong Joon-ho Films Until the 26th

The Busan Cinema Center will hold special screenings of Bong Joon-ho’s films until the 26th of this month.

The black-and-white version of the movie ‘The Parasite’, which won four academy awards will be screened along with Bong’s other notable films such as ‘Memories of Murder’ which is based on South Korea’s first serial murders in history, Bong’s first Hollywood entry movie ‘Snowpiercer’, a thriller movie called ‘Mother’, and ‘Okja’ which was only available at select movie theatres and online media channels like Netflix.

To minimize the risk of local infections, the Busan Cinema Center will make available only half of all seats at its Jung-geuk theatre.

Tickets for the movies cost 8,000 won with each film having five screenings except for Okja which will have four.

More information can be found in Korean here.