Image: YouTube
EntertainmentMovies & TV

Busan Cinema Center to Screen Five Bong Joon-ho Films Until the 26th

Haps Staff

The Busan Cinema Center will hold special screenings of Bong Joon-ho’s films until the 26th of this month.

The black-and-white version of the movie ‘The Parasite’, which won four academy awards will be screened along with Bong’s other notable films such as ‘Memories of Murder’ which is based on South Korea’s first serial murders in history, Bong’s first Hollywood entry movie ‘Snowpiercer’, a thriller movie called ‘Mother’, and ‘Okja’ which was only available at select movie theatres and online media channels like Netflix.

To minimize the risk of local infections, the Busan Cinema Center will make available only half of all seats at its Jung-geuk theatre.

Tickets for the movies cost 8,000 won with each film having five screenings except for Okja which will have four.

More information can be found in Korean here.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Movies & TV

“The Last Dance” Comes to Korean Netflix May 11th

Haps Staff -
"The Last Dance", the extremely popular sports documentary about the career of basketball superstar Michael Jordan is coming to Korean Netflix on May 11th.
Read more
Movies & TV

Korean Cinema Attendance Drops 88% in March Compared to Last Year

Haps Staff -
According to data from the Korean Film Council, only 1.83 million people went to the movies last month, down 87.5% from 14.7 million who attended films last March.
Read more
Movies & TV

Busan International Kids & Youth Film Festival Releases its Official Poster

Haps Staff -
The 15th Busan International Kids and Youth Film Festival (BIKY), which is scheduled to begin on July 7, has released its official poster.
Read more
Movies & TV

Watch the Trailer to “Train to Busan 2: Peninsula”

Haps Staff -
The highly anticipated sequel "Train to Busan 2" has given us the first glimpse of what to expect from director Yeon Sang-ho.
Read more
Lifestyle

Will New Online Korean Films and Series Increase the Popularity and Reach of Korean Cinema?

Haps Staff -
Take a look at three releases that have been picked up by streaming services that have the capabilities to expand the reach of Korean cinema.
Read more
Movies & TV

“Parasite” Tops 300 Billion Won in Ticket Sales Worldwide

BeFM News -
Industry data showed that Oscar-winning Korean film "Parasite" has topped 300 billion won (US$245 million) in worldwide ticket sales.
Read more

The Latest

Busan Cinema Center to Screen Five Bong Joon-ho Films Until the 26th

Movies & TV Haps Staff -
The Busan Cinema Center will hold special screenings of Bong Joon-ho's films until the 26th of this month.
Read more

Windows to be Open With Air-Conditioning Running on Busan Buses

Busan News Haps Staff -
The city of Busan City announced that it will implement measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infectious diseases in the public transportation sector, including the need to open windows when the air-conditioning is running on city and town buses.
Read more

Busan Museum of Art: Collection Highlights

Events Haps Staff -
Busan Museum of Art is hosting a collection highlights from artists Lee Leenam, Lee Yongbaek, Jennifer Steinkamp, Jeon Joonho & Moon Kyungwon, Siren Jung Eunyoung, and Jesper Just.
Read more

Busan National Science Museum Opens Special Exhibition on Plastic

Arts & Culture BeFM News -
The Busan National Science Museum will open a special exhibition on plastic from today until August 30th at the Kim Jin-jae Hall.
Read more

Brewing Up Change Under COVID-19: Transforming How Tea is Bought and Sold in Sri Lanka

Travel Haps Staff -
Picking, sorting, processing, and grading tea leaves make up the fabric of life in Sri Lanka. And ensuring that people around the globe get their daily cups of chai, Earl Grey, English Breakfast, or Orange Pekoe is crucial to the local economy and jobs.  
Read more

Hotel Nongshim Beer Garden Open Through September 30

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Hotel Nongshim in Dongnae-gu is holding their annual "Beer Garden" promotion through the end of September.
Read more
Busan
mist
17 ° C
17 °
17 °
88 %
1.5kmh
90 %
Fri
17 °
Sat
22 °
Sun
21 °
Mon
20 °
Tue
20 °

Dine & Drink

Hotel Nongshim Beer Garden Open Through September 30

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Hotel Nongshim in Dongnae-gu is holding their annual "Beer Garden" promotion through the end of September.
Read more

HQ Bar Announces Temporary Closure for 1 Week

Dine & Drink Haps Korea Admin -
Popular expat hangout HQ Bar in Gwangalli has announced a temporary closure for a week beginning yesterday.
Read more

Feast on Great Crab Dishes at Busan Hilton’s McQueen’s

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
McQueen’s at the Busan Hilton Hotel in Gijang is holding a “Fresh Crab and Seafood” promotion through the months of May and June
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Heaven in a Bowl – Somunnan Kalguksu in Oncheon-dong

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Located in Oncheon1-dong, this restaurant is famous for Naeng Kalguksu; icy kalguksu. All the ingredients are fresh, including vegetables from a countryside farm every week.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea