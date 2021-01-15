Busan Cinema Center Using Color-Coded Lighting on its Roof to Notify Fine Dust Levels

The Busan Cinema Center has begun to inform citizens of the level of ultrafine dust particles in Busan using the LED lights on its big roof.

The cinema center’s big roof is equipped with LED lights that turn blue when the level of ultrafine dust particles is good, and red when the level of ultrafine dust particles is bad. Different colors are displayed according to the conditions as listed below.

The operating hours are from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Fine Dust Levels

Blue (Good) 0~15 ㎍/m³

Green (Average) 16~35 ㎍/m³

Yellow (Bad) 36~75 ㎍/m³

Red (Very Bad) 76~ ㎍/m³