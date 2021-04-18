Large Scale Plaza to be Built at Busan Citizens Park

Plans to build a large-scale plaza and underground parking lots at Busan Citizens Park have been approved by Busanjin-gu District office.

A 13,600 square meter plaza will be built at the front of the south side gate in addition to a two-story underground parking lot capable of holding 873 cars.

The budget for the project is 41.4 billion won.

The new plaza is to be known as Citizen’s Square will be used for cultural events, busking, and exhibition space.

The new parking lots are expected to be a welcome addition as a lack of parking spaces has always been a problem at the park.

Currently, there are 415 underground parking spaces as well as 485 spaces at the temporary outdoor parking lot.

There are 230 additional spaces around Bujeon Market but it is rarely used due to its far distance from the park.

The project is expected to begin construction next year with a completion date of 2025.

Construction of the Busan International Art Center also just broke ground at the park as it looks to attract more visitors and become a tourism focal point of the city.