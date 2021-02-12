Busan Citizens’ Astronomy Observatory Opens its Doors to Gaze at the Stars

The Geumnyeonsan Youth Center will open the Busan Citizens’ Astronomy Observatory to the public to give people the opportunity to gaze at the stars.

The observatory will be opened on the second and fourth Saturday of the month from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. through November and admission is free, except for the planetarium.

The observatory will run the following programs and activities:

– An astronomy lecture

– An information session about the constellations

– Observation of the stars and planets

– Learning about space science through pictures and videos

A 53-seat planetarium equipped with a 9-meter dome screen and a state-of-the-art digital projection system will be used to present educational and entertaining shows about astronomy and the night sky throughout the year. The charge for admission to the planetarium is 2,000 won for children and youth and 3,000 won for adults.

Along with the observation of the sun and stars, visitors can also enjoy a wonderful nightscape of the city.

How to get there: Take Metro Line No. 2 to Geumnyeonsan Station then leave by Exit No. 6, or take Bus No. 20, 38, 39, 40, 51, 83, 83-1, 108, 131 or 155 and get off at Geumnyeonsan Youth Center bus stop. Once off the bus, walk up about 15 minutes.

