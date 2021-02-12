Arts & Culture

Busan Citizens’ Astronomy Observatory Opens its Doors to Gaze at the Stars

Haps Staff

The Geumnyeonsan Youth Center will open the Busan Citizens’ Astronomy Observatory to the public to give people the opportunity to gaze at the stars.

The observatory will be opened on the second and fourth Saturday of the month from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. through November and admission is free, except for the planetarium.

The observatory will run the following programs and activities:

– An astronomy lecture

– An information session about the constellations

– Observation of the stars and planets

– Learning about space science through pictures and videos

A 53-seat planetarium equipped with a 9-meter dome screen and a state-of-the-art digital projection system will be used to present educational and entertaining shows about astronomy and the night sky throughout the year. The charge for admission to the planetarium is 2,000 won for children and youth and 3,000 won for adults.

Along with the observation of the sun and stars, visitors can also enjoy a wonderful nightscape of the city.

How to get there: Take Metro Line No. 2 to Geumnyeonsan Station then leave by Exit No. 6, or take Bus No. 20, 38, 39, 40, 51, 83, 83-1, 108, 131 or 155 and get off at Geumnyeonsan Youth Center bus stop. Once off the bus, walk up about 15 minutes.

Additional Reading

Busan Destinations: Geumnyeonsan Youth Training Institute

 

금련산청소년수련원, 2021년 공개관측행사 운영

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 금련산청소년수련원은 수련원 내 천문대 일원(천문대, 천체투영관 등)에서 천체망원경으로 달과 별을 관측하며 끝없는 우주의 세계를 체험할 수 있는 ‘2021년 공개관측행사’를 운영한다고 밝혔다.
