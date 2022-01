Busan Citizens’ Library will start an ‘Artificial Intelligence (AI) Book Recommendation Service’.

The AI is built into the kiosks in the lobby on the second floor of the library.

Visitors who use the kiosks will be recommended with books by the AI in the kiosk upon entering their age, gender, occupation, interest, and other information on the screen.

The upgraded kiosks will also provide visitors with information such as brief contents of recommended books, ratings, and loan availability.