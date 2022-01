Busan citizens made 119 calls every 38 seconds last year.

According to the Busan Fire and Disaster Headquarters, 825,841 reports were made to 119 last year, an 11.2 percent increase from the previous year.

By month, August recorded the largest portion of the calls, accounting for 11.2% of the total.

Fire reports were highest in July, rescue reports in August, and first-aid reports in September.