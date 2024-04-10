Image: Busan Facilities Corporation
Arts & Culture

Busan Citizens Park Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Special Art Exhibition

By Haps Staff

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Busan Citizens Park, the Busan Facilities Corporation is presenting a special exhibition: the Junk Art Exhibition.

Artist Kim Hoo-cheol’s junk art exhibition titled ‘The World’s Strongest Robot Comes to Citizens’ Park’ will take place through the 31st of May at the Pillar of Memory area in the park.

During this period, visitors can enjoy the remarkable creations of junk art which consists of waste materials into captivating sculptures, including large robots and animal figures, all displayed free of charge.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

What to Expect at This Year’s Busan Annual Market of Art

Saturday’s “Kakao Games: Game OST Festival” Postponed

What’s On in Busan: April 8 – April 14

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

“Spring Season Historical Relics Storytelling Mission Tour” For Kids to be Held on Sundays in April

“With Jo Taejun Busan Groove” to Perform at Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum

The Latest

International Passenger Numbers at Gimhae Airport Nearing Pre-Pandemic Levels

Many Major Automakers Opting Out of This Year’s Busan Mobility Show

Sancheong-gun’s 2024 Black Pig & Wild Greens Festival Taking Place This Weekend

KFC 1+1 Event Returns Today

Korea Destinations: Explore the Beauty of Gyeongnam This Spring

Winning Design Revealed for Busan’s ‘Thought Forest Experience Education Center’

Busan
overcast clouds
13.1 ° C
13.1 °
13.1 °
59 %
2.3kmh
100 %
Wed
13 °
Thu
16 °
Fri
18 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
19 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 