Busan Citizens Park Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Special Art Exhibition

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Busan Citizens Park, the Busan Facilities Corporation is presenting a special exhibition: the Junk Art Exhibition.

Artist Kim Hoo-cheol’s junk art exhibition titled ‘The World’s Strongest Robot Comes to Citizens’ Park’ will take place through the 31st of May at the Pillar of Memory area in the park.

During this period, visitors can enjoy the remarkable creations of junk art which consists of waste materials into captivating sculptures, including large robots and animal figures, all displayed free of charge.